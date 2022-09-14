The Putco bus company has resumed its services following a 13-day illegal strike. The company and labour unions have agreed to a 6% wage deal.

On the other hand, the bus company says the dismissal of the 105 workers still stands. But, these individuals will have the opportunity to lodge an internal appeal by no later than Friday.

Putco bus drivers have accepted the 6% wage deal agreed upon by unions and the bus company. Numsa and five other unions also reached an agreement as a full and final settlement of the 2020 agreement.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says “Once the settlement agreement has been signed, Putco will withdraw the application at the Labour Court to review the decision of the last exemption appeal authority and will jointly inform the South African road passenger bargaining council that the company and the unions have reached an agreement as full and final settlement of the 2020 Putco exemption application.”

Putco says its operations are back online. Last week, its bus services were disrupted when the drivers took to the streets in an illegal strike.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu says “As Putco we can confirm that the 13-day long illegal strike has come to an end this comes as the workers have accepted the offer from the employer and have committed to going back to work.”

The wage increase will be implemented from the first of October this year.

While the R5 000 once-off payment will be made in two separate payments, the bonus for 2020 will be paid to all employees who qualify in terms of the SARPBAC 2020 Main Collective Agreement.

The company says the bonus will be paid over a period of 18 months, from the end of October 2022.