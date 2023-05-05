Putco bus operations resumed on Friday after being suspended the day before due to fuel shortages and nonpayment by the provincial government.

The Gauteng Department of Transport says the subsidy payment to Putco will only reflect in the bus operator’s bank account on Monday.

However, Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu says their service provider has agreed to deliver diesel at their depots.

Xulu elaborates, “The service providers for diesel we’ve been able to convince them together with the help of the province and the transport department. We have given them a guarantee that we will pay them but without the payment, they must come and deliver diesel. But fortunately, with this intervention ten were able to at least get that letter with a stamp of authority to say we have the money and it’s coming.”

Putco suspended its services on Thursday morning, forcing at least 230 000 commuters in Soweto, Tshwane, Kwa-Ndebele and parts of Limpopo stranded as a result.

It cited the diesel shortage caused by the government’s failure to pay the company’s subsidy as one of the reasons for the suspension of services.

Putco has since apologised to commuters for the disruption of services. Putco’s Managing Director Franco Pisapia says passengers who bought monthly and weekly tickets will be reimbursed.

“In other words, they will get a discount….they will be refunded in terms of the discount…..and next month.”

VIDEO: Putco suspends operations: