The Pumas are the champions of the Carling Currie Cup after beating The Griquas at home in the final of the rugby tournament in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

The highly anticipated final of South Africa’s premier domestic rugby competition were played in front of approximately 8 500 fans at Griquas Park.

CHAMPIONS, CHAMPIONS, CHAMPIONS!🏆 Let records show that destiny prevailed, Jimmy Stonehouse and the Airlink Pumas have won the #CarlingCurrieCup for the first time in their history! 💜👏#ReachForGold #TheChampionWithin @blacklabelsa pic.twitter.com/NR3YOAYyJJ — Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 25, 2022

A fan of the runner-ups said, “I am just sad that the Puma’s are leading and not the Griquas, but it’s a long time since they got this far so I guess it is an achievement being here.”

Both teams play for smaller unions and defied the odds to reach today’s final. The champion team from the Nelspruit union played their first ever final of this prestigious rugby competition, and bagged the cup with a 26-19 score against their opponents.