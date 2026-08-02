Pumas claim first Currie Cup win

The Pumas scored their first win of the Currie Cup season and consigned the Boland Kavaliers to their first loss when the two sides met at Boland Stadium in Wellington.
The Pumas beat the Kavaliers 20-15 in the round three of the Currie Cup to halt what had been a stellar run of form from the Bolanders so far this season.
Pouncing into the win column 🐆
The Airlink Pumas end the Sanlam Boland Kavaliers’ five-game home winning run in Wellington and get their first 2026 Carling #CurrieCup victory on the board.#WhereChampionsRise pic.twitter.com/51BL86hgRS
— The Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) August 2, 2026