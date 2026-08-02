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Pumas claim first Currie Cup win

Rugby ball on the field.
  • File: Rugby ball on the field.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash @chris_robert
SABC Sport

The Pumas scored their first win of the Currie Cup season and consigned the Boland Kavaliers to their first loss when the two sides met at Boland Stadium in Wellington.

The Pumas beat the Kavaliers 20-15 in the round three of the Currie Cup to halt what had been a stellar run of form from the Bolanders so far this season.

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