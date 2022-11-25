The late Tshegofatso Pule’s family says they are not surprised that Ntuthuko Shoba is appealing his sentence.

Shoba is back in the High Court in Johannesburg. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in July for orchestrating the murder of Pule, his former girlfriend.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was murdered in June 2020.

Her uncle Tumisang Katake says, “Don’t think I’m surprised with the stunts of Mr Shoba, we saw it coming. And I am hoping that at the end of this day, or at the end of this process we will be able to get back to the process of mourning and reconciling that Tshego is no more, without these interruptions.”

In January 2022, convicted killer Muzi Malepane described how he and alleged mastermind, Shoba, plotted to kill Pule. Malepane admitted to being paid R70 000 for the hit on the pregnant 28-year-old.