Pule condemns fatal Spring Day stabbing

Social Development Minister, Dina Pule, has strongly condemned the fatal stabbing which resulted from Spring Day festivities on Tuesday.

What was meant to be a joyful celebration on the 1st of September descended into turmoil as youths lined up the streets, hurling buckets of water at motorists and passersby.

This turned fatal in Cullinan, east of Pretoria, where 21-year-old Tshepang Nyathi was stabbed to death after an argument broke out when his group splashed water on a 53-year-old man.

Minister Pule says this reflects a breakdown of respect for the elders.

“We can’t have children who do not respect elderly people when we respect them. And our responsibility as a Department of Social Development is also to look after the elderly. We have to make sure that they are safe, like we look after the children and make sure that they are safe. And that is why we also make sure that the elderly, those who are destitute and those who do not have a place to stay, are placed in shelters where they are protected and that they are treated with dignity. So, we condemn the incident,” adds Pule.

Related video| Family wants justice for Tshepang Nyathi after Spring Day Celebration tragedy:

