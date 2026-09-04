Putco bus warns of possible fare hike as diesel prices surge

Bus company Putco says its operating expenses have increased from 25% to 35% following Wednesday’s fuel hike.

The bus operator says commuters may see another fare hike in the coming months, due to the rising cost of fuel, particularly diesel.

In June, Putco increased its fares by 10% in response to a spike in diesel costs brought on by the rising crude oil prices.

Putco spokesperson, Lindokuhle Xulu, has warned that if fuel prices continue to rise, the current bus fares would be unsustainable.

“Commuters are already calling to say that because we have increased in the middle of the year, they are saying maybe we must consider not increasing fares at the beginning of the year. So already they are calling for some relief and reprieve in terms of these increases that we implement on a yearly basis. But how for an operator like Putco with a fleet of over 1300.”

“And if you look at the spending, it has increased. I think maybe to quantify it, the previous month when we spent on fuel it was around R42 million; right now it’s sitting at over R51 million, hence the 35% that we are talking about from 25%,” adds Xulu.

Fuel Hike | More pain at pumps