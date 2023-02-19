Non-profit organisation Gun Free South Africa says the public’s lack of confidence in the police is hampering the government’s efforts to fight crime in the country. This is in reaction to the latest police crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday.

The statistics reveal that more than 30 people are gunned down in South Africa every day as guns become the leading cause of murder in the country.

More than a week ago, rapper Kiernan ‘AKA Forbes’, and his close friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban.

Gun Free South Africa Director Adèle Kirsten says, “Many of us have been victims of crime. There is no trust between the people and the police. There are significant weaknesses in capacity and responsiveness. So, what is the leading cause of murder in this country? It’s gun-related murders. Thirty-four people are being shot and killed every single day. A gun is, you know, a powerful weapon.”

Fight against crime in W Cape

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister, Reagen Allen, says he will convene an urgent meeting with all stakeholders to discuss law enforcement in the province.

The province is home to 8 of the top 30 murder stations in the country. Khayelitsha, Delft, and Nyanga are among them.

Allen has emphasised the importance of teamwork in the fight against crime.

“We will be convening an urgent engagement with relevant stakeholders to interrogate these results. As much as the law enforcement component will be discussed, there will also be a particular focus on violence prevention. We will also continue to amend the operations of our 1 200 LEAP officers that work in partnership with the City of Cape Town so that they respond directly to the current needs.”