The Public Works and Infrastructure Department Minister Sihle Zikalala says his department is going to investigate the exorbitant cost of refurbishing ministerial and public representatives’ residences.

Zikalala says an investigation will be conducted within the following three months before the findings are made public.

“The manner in which these provisions of accommodation are done currently is too exorbitant and that is why we are saying we are reviewing that part. And that is why we are saying, we will then be taking that to government processes, the Presidency, Cabinet committees and the Cabinet.”

Probe launched after R93 million spent on supporting Cabinet Members’ homes between 2019 & 2022

Zikalala says he will take the proposals they have in this regard through government processes and expects to give final feedback on this in about three months’ time.

Zikalala claims his department will undertake a major project to supply alternative energy to government buildings and facilities, saying his department will work with Infrastructure South Africa, Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) to procure more than 3 700 Megawatts in different types of energy, including solar and wind.

“The envisaged socio-econ benefits include up to R1.3tn direct contribution to GDP the creation of over 13100 new small enterprises and estimated 503 000 jobs and skill opportunities for at least 475 thousand people.”

