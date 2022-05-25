Public Works Minister, Patricia de Lille, says her department will begin the process of building over 50 bridges in KwaZulu-Natal and 20 in the Eastern Cape.

More than 440 people were killed and hundreds displaced following the recent storm disaster.

De Lille, who gave her budget speech in parliament on Tuesday, says more assessments are being conducted to help rebuild damaged infrastructure.

“The total in KwaZulu-Natal has increased to 52 and in the Eastern Cape, there is an extra 20 bridges. That is what we are working on. We have done technical assessments in the Eastern Cape of the 20 bridges. In KwaZulu-Natal, we are starting with the first 18 bridges on 1 June.”

“But there is still a lot of work to be done. The rains of the past week have not helped. We are busy with assessments to see how many more bridges we have to add to what we have already got for this current financial year,” explains Minister De Lille.

