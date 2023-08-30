The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging the public to exercise caution around the coastline during the full moon spring tide which peaks from Wednesday until Thursday.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says the Blue Moon, which is a rare second full moon during the same month, will also be a supermoon, meaning the moon is closer to earth than is normal.

He says during this time, high tide is higher than normal and low tide is lower than normal.

“The full affect of this Super Moon Blue Moon Spring Tide peaks during the full moon period over the 30th and 31st of August and then gradually begins to decline over the next few days into the new week. NSRI are appealing to the public around our coastline to be cautious during this Spring tide.”

NSRI warns bathers and shoreline anglers on spring tide