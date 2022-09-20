The public has been urged to be aware of several online housing scams in the Western Cape at the moment.

The Western Cape Human Settlements Department issued a warning after a Cape Town woman paid R2 000 for a “housing approval letter” into the bank account of a fraudster on Facebook who posed as an official of the department.

It says the fraudsters prey on vulnerable residents with empty promises of facilitating approvals for houses, keys and title deeds.

The department has reiterated earlier advice that residents should not pay to be placed on the housing waiting list of the City of Cape Town, to apply for a housing subsidy or any related government housing service.