Public urged to protect children from conflict, mental health issues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Early child development experts have once again called on parents and the elderly, to protect children from their conflict, social ills and mental health challenges.

This after South Africa celebrated Child Protection Week was observed between the end of May and early June.

Several shocking incidents of violence against children made headlines recently, especially in crime hotspots such as Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

Teddy Bear Clinic Director, Shaheda Omar, says, “Children need protection at all times. And as adults, the significant others, it is the responsibility of those adults to ensure that protective measures are put into place, where children safety is not compromised. Please ensure that before you do anything, stop and act before you act because actions have consequences.”