Public urged to preserve wetlands

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In commemoration of International World Wetlands Day, the Department of Water and Sanitation has urged the public to preserve and protect wetlands.

As part of their efforts to continue educating on the importance of conserving natural resources, the department hosted learners from a disadvantaged primary school in the rural parts of Durbanville.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated around the world each year today to raise global awareness about the importance of wetlands for human wellbeing and a healthy environment.

The department says conserving wetlands play a vital role in the natural treating of water and serving as a habitat for fish and other animals. For this year’s celebration, the department partnered up with the Western Cape Wetlands Forum (WCWF), to host learners from Attie Van Wyk Primary School at the Majik Forest.

This to provide the learners with an opportunity to participate in environmental awareness programmes.

Margo Adonis is the the department’s scientific technician.

“Wetlands remain in a very crucial position in terms of where they at, hence we are advocating very strongly for the protection of wetlands and the need to educate people especially, our young green minds as we call them. Allow them to interact with wetlands so that they can understand the importance of wetlands and how we as human beings actually feeds into wetlands. And that actually feeds into the theme of this year that says wetlands and human wellbeing, it’s to advocate for human beings to be more involved not only in understanding wetlands but protection of thereof as well.”

In different stations, learners learnt about different ecosystems and their impact. They got an opportunity to do experiments to see how this vital water system works.

They have welcomed this learning experience with excitement.

“The most important thing that I learnt is the wetlands that is a very special part of our country. I learnt a lot of things today and my day was good. I enjoyed it with the water and stations of South Africa and I saw different parts of the wetlands. We must lean to protect the wetlands because I feel special because the wetlands are a special part of South Africa. The most important thing I learnt today is to keep the wetlands clean and to protect the animals that is around us.”

Experts say wetlands are at threat due to human activities and invasive plants.

Kate Snaddon is a committee member of the Western Cape Wetlands Forum (WCWF).