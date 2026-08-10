Public urged to exercise utmost caution as more snowfall expected

Government has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution as severe winter weather, including heavy snowfall, freezing conditions, rain, and strong winds, affect several parts of the country.

The weather has already resulted in a number of road closures and disruptions across several provinces. This is after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued weather warnings for parts of the country, with conditions expected to bring hazardous travel, particularly over mountainous areas and along affected road networks.

Government Spokesperson, William Baloyi, says, “Members of the public are reminded that weather and road conditions can change rapidly. Roads that are currently open may subsequently be closed if conditions deteriorate, while previously closed routes may be reopened once they have been assessed and cleared by the relevant authorities. The public is urged to rely on official updates from the South African Weather Service, provincial traffic authorities, road agencies, disaster management structures, and emergency services for the latest information.”

SA Weather Report | 10 August 2026



The South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) in the Free State says it is currently conducting assessment of the extent of damage caused by strong winds, in Koppies. This after some houses were damaged, with roofs blown away as a result of strong winds associated with the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

Red Cross Provincial manager, Claudia Mini says they will offer humanitarian assistance to affected households. She says their assessment will be concluded when the weather conditions improve, as it is currently difficult for assessment teams to access all affected areas due to the persistent rainfall in the area.

“In Fezile Dabi, we have Koppies, which is currently affected. We also have Gariep, followed by Edenburg, and also Thabo Mofutsanyana, where our volunteers are on the ground with the Disaster Management Centre, including municipalities. We are trying to finalise our assessment amid the persistent wind and rainfall,” says Mini.

Meanwhile, motorists across parts of the Free State are being urged to avoid non-essential travel as snow, rain, and icy conditions make several roads hazardous.

MEC Jabu Mbalula urges motorists to exercise extreme caution amid cold weather, drizzle, and snow across the Free State Provincehttps://t.co/YWRhaas0y5#ArriveAlive #WinterDriving pic.twitter.com/TN48g6qiDI — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) August 10, 2026

South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says heavy snowfall is affecting parts of the N1 between Edenburg and Springfontein, while snow has also been reported along the N6 between Reddersburg and Smithfield.

Spokesperson Lwando Mahlasela says the R702 between Dewetsdorp and Wepener is icy, while rain is affecting the R34 between Welkom and Kroonstad, where motorists are warned of possible localised flooding.

Mahlasela says the affected routes remain open, but says temporary closures could be implemented if conditions deteriorate.

Cold Front | KZN motorists urged to avoid travelling at night: Mlondi Radebe updates:

