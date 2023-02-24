The health department has reiterated its appeal for the public to exercise good personal hygiene habits and boil water that may not be safe for consumption.

It follows the country’s first cholera-related death which occurred in the East Rand.

So far, there are five confirmed cases, with the latest being a 28-year-old man from Alexandra township in Johannesburg, who has no history of international travel.

Cholera is spread mainly through contaminated water or food.

Deputy Health Minister, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has advised the public to be vigilant.

“You do not get safe and clean water from the river. We want to advise people to be vigilant. Continue to boil that water if you can. If you can’t, add a little Jik (bleach). With personal hygiene, anybody who comes from the bathroom or toilet should really wash their hands or sanitise. Anybody who is about to prepare food must adhere to their personal hygiene. In that way, because of physical contamination from the dirt, we could really reduce cholera or diseases that spread like cholera.”

SA records first cholera-related death: