Public urged to draft Wills

A senior official at the Master of the Durban High Court, Phumelele Shamase, says drafting a Will is not only meant for the rich, but for anyone who has tangible assets and dependants.

Shamase was commenting ahead of National Wills Week, a joint annual initiative by the Department of Justice, the Law Society of South Africa, Legal Aid South Africa and other stakeholders. During the week, which starts today, legal practitioners volunteer to provide free legal advice on estate planning and wills.

Members of the public can visit attorneys or Legal Aid offices from 14 to 18 September 2026 to receive free legal assistance.

Shamase says, “It’s one of those important things that one can do for themselves. It gives one power in order to make decisions as to what happens to your assets when you die. You don’t have to have lots and lots of money or to be a person that is rich, but if you have something that is important and dear to you, you need to help yourself by drafting a will in order to make sure the people that you want to inherit your assets, they can do so when you die.”

Shamase says it is important for individuals to draft a Will early to avoid complications that may arise after their death.

She explains what happens when a person dies without one: “The law will take its course and prescribe as to what is supposed to happen to your assets when you die. Unfortunately, that causes a lot of fighting amongst family members and makes the administration to be a long, drawn-out, conflict-riddled process, while having the will it makes and simplifies things for a person who is the executor but as well to the heirs that are left behind.”