Public urged to comment on Employment Services Amendment Bill

Members of the public have just more than one month to comment on a proposed bill that could see employers paying steep fines for employing unregistered foreign nationals.

These proposed fines could be as high as R100 000 per worker.

The Employment Services Amendment Bill is part of government’s efforts to prioritise South African jobseekers and tighten enforcement against illegal immigration.

Members of the public have until the 6th of November to comment on the bill.

Cosatu’s Parliamentary liaison Matthew Parks says the proposed legislation is a step in right direction.

“It also provides critical interventions to hold employers who break the laws fully accountable for breaking our immigration or labour laws, to put in place stiff penalties for those who do so and also requires employers to understand that whoever they employ, whether they’re South African, whether they’re a foreigner. Whether they’re an undocumented foreigner, that employer must abide by our labour laws at all times.”

Employment Services Amendment Bill could set foreign worker quotas: