Public urged to be vigilant of Justice Chris Jafta impersonator

The Office of the Chief Justice has warned the public about an individual impersonating the retired Justice Chris Jafta.

It says the impersonator has contacted individuals using the name of the retired justice.

The motive for the impersonation is not clear.

The office has requested the public to call it to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article or social media post that purports to be that of a judge.

Jafta retired back in October 2021, marking the end of his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court.

In August this year, the Office of the Chief Justice also sent out a warning to the public about an individual who was impersonating Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

In a statement, the office said: “The impersonator is said to extort money from unsuspecting individuals, intimidate private individuals, public officials, public office bearers and entities, including organs of state, for a variety of reasons, including attempting to access personal information of certain individuals. He does all this purporting to be Justice Madlanga.”