Public urged to be vigilant amid confirmed Monkey Pox Disease case

Health Minister, Doctor Joe Phaahla, has called on the public to be vigilant as the country records a laboratory-confirmed case of Monkey Pox Disease, known as Mpox.

The case is of a 35-year-old man from Gauteng who tested positive on the 9th of May.

Preliminary investigations and case findings reports indicate that the patient has no recent travel history to countries experiencing an outbreak of the disease.

South Africa’s last reported cases of Mpox were in August 2022.

Mpox presents with fever, and flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin.

The disease is rarely fatal and usually heals within two to four weeks and most cases do not require hospital treatment.

The department says prevention of infection relies on case isolation until fully recovered.

The World Health Organisation recommends increased vigilance for cases through contact tracing and monitoring of laboratory-confirmed cases.

Voicenote by Foster Mohale Spokesperson for National Health Department on the case of Monkey Pox disease in South Africa.#MPoxhttps://t.co/doCiCOZYoV pic.twitter.com/IltA0LQgaV — National Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 14, 2024