Political Analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the public should not expect much from the ANC Integrity Commission report on Phala Phala.

The African National Congress (ANC) Integrity Commission is set to release its report on the Phala Phala scandal on Friday.

The scandal relates to the theft of millions of US dollars in cash from the party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020 which Ramaphosa allegedly concealed.

“I can bet my bottom dollar – the Integrity Commission will not unveil findings which go against the president. This is largely because almost all committees of the ANC have a strategic interest in the upcoming conference. So, I think they are going to affirm the same position that was taken by previous NEC meetings that the president must be given space to take the report on review, blah blah. They might be critical of him here and there,” says Breakfast.

The president has however since denied any wrongdoing and sought judicial review of a report that an independent panel of experts handed to the National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, more than a week ago.

The panel has found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer on constitutional grounds.

ANC to vote against adoption of the report

Meanwhile, the ANC has since made it clear that all its members of Parliament will vote against the adoption of the recently publicised Phala Phala report, as outlined in the video below:

There is also much interest in how the debate on the report will pan out next Tuesday, with the ANC’s image under scrutiny over the saga.

SABC News Reporter Ntlantla Kgatlhane elaborates in the report below: