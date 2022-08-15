Unions at the public service wage talks are resolute as they maintain their rejection of government’s 2% wage offer.

Talks at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council have reached an impasse after government tabled a final offer of 2% with a sliding scale where salary levels 1-4 will receive 3%, levels 5-8 will receive 2.10%, and levels 9-12 will receive 1.50%.

Workers unions say this is not enough as theirs is a call for an over 6% salary increase.

Public Servants Association (PSA), which is one of the largest unions in the public service and represents more than 235 000 public sector employees, said it would conduct a strike ballot.