The Public Servants Association (PSA) has rejected government’s latest wage offer. PSA says the continuation of the R1 000 cash gratuity until March next year is not suitable in the current economic conditions.

Government has offered a 3% salary adjustment for public service employees, implementable from April 2022 with the cash gratuity due to stop at the end of March.

Last month, the trade unions representing public servants said they might accept the government’s rise offer of 3%, provided they meet their members’ conditions.

Popcru March : Sep 20, 2022 | Public sector unions saying members are rejecting 3% wage offer:

The PSA Spokesperson Reuben Maleka says they understand that affordability does not stop at a particular point, as the government want to stop the gratuity come next year March.

“The employer made an offer of 3% plus R1 000 gratuity. We understand that affordability does not stop at a particular point because now the employer wants to stop the gratuity come next year March. We ask ourselves what would happen to a public servant’s affordability beyond 31 March if this gratuity is taken away. So, the PSA has a mandate for workers and they have, in majority, rejected the offer.”

