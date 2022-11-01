The Public Servants Association (PSA) has outlined its picket plans for November, saying a full-blown strike is expected in the coming weeks.

The PSA has obtained a strike certificate, which allows workers to embark on industrial action from November 3 should a wage agreement not be reached.

Public servants unions say their members will continue rejecting government’s 3% wage increase offer.

The PSA’s Claude Naiker says workers will down tools nationwide, should government fail to negotiate a better deal.

“The program of action will entail that we will start picketing during lunchtimes from 3 November, which will culminate in a nationwide march on 10 November. We will continue with our picketing thereafter, leading to a full-blown industrial action,” adds Naiker.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has defended government’s decision on public service increases.

He addressed the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry lunch on Monday.

“We don’t want a strike, but I am trying to tell you the challenge I have, the cost of the wage bill is the single biggest item at the moment,” adds Godongwana.

