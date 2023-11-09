Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Addressing the country’s exponential public sector wage bill requires critical discussions around growth and sustainability, according to an economist at the North West University, Prof. Raymond Parsons.

Parsons stressed that a budget allocation of 7.5% for the public sector wage bill, from the initially anticipated 1.5%, has not only upset the budget but stressed the need to review the highly excessive remunerations of public servants.

He says, “The two disturbing factors that have upset the budget numbers to some extent since the main budget, is the fact that one has had to do more about SOEs and also, the public sector wage bill was exceeded, which was budgeted for 1.5% in February ended up 7.5 percent by the middle of the year and that money has also had to be found.”

