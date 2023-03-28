Unions representing the majority of South Africa’s public sector workers have confirmed that they have accepted government’s revised 7.5% wage increase for the next two years.

Government initially offered 4.7% but improved its offer to prevent protracted wage negotiations and a prolonged strike.

National Manager for the Public Servants Association, Claude Naicker says, “The unions that remained there and continued negotiations constituted the majority of the unions that were there. That offer was tabled to them. Most of the unions represented have taken that offer to their constituencies and their members.”

“From the PSA side, we concluded our mandating process yesterday. As latest today, the majority of the members have voted overwhelmingly in support of the 7.5% average for the salary increase.”