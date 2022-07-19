The Office of the Public Protector has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had until Monday to answer the 31 questions posed by the now suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, regarding the Phala Phala farm saga.

But now the Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka says in a statement, that she will subpoena the President to come forward and answer the questions.

Ramaphosa had initially asked for an extension of the first due date of June 22, which was given to him.

The statement further says, Ramaphosa had again asked for an extension on Monday, which was subsequently denied by Advocate Gcaleka.

This is as pressure is mounting, from political parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), for the President to be held accountable for the Phala Phala farm saga, which was brought to light by Arthur Fraser.

In a briefing last week, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party will now approach the courts to have President Ramaphosa investigated and answer questions over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Malema said they will force a motion of no confidence in the President through the courts and Parliamentary processes.

“The EFF will approach the courts of South Africa to compel parliament to conduct and thorough and transparent investigation of all the crimes committed by Cyril Ramaphosa with the aim of building a solid case of impeachment. The EFF will approach all political parties in Parliament, including the ANC to engage on a motion of no confidence against Cyril Ramaphosa as the president of South Africa.”

EFF briefing on issues including the Phala Phala farm gate:

