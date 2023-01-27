The Public Protector’s office says that its Phala-Phala investigative team has obtained, reviewed, and validated all information and evidence prior to finalising its preliminary report.

The pending report at this stage is not open to the public.

Acting spokesperson for the Public Protector Ndili Msoki says, “Once the process, post-issuance of the preliminary report is concluded, including quality assurance, the final report will be published in terms of section 8(1) of the Public Protector Act read with section 182(1)(b) of the Constitution.”

“We wish to further emphasise our duty as described in the 2018 Absa vs Public Protector judgment, which among other things held that the doctrine of legality is one of the constitutional controls through which the Constitution regulates the exercise of public power. Therefore, when making a decision, the Public Protector’s decision must be lawful, reasonable, and procedurally fair,” adds Msoki.

On November 30, 2022, the independent panel probing whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer for the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in 2020 handed over their report to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: