The Public Protector, Busissiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that her office will investigate a complaint lodged by African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics.

The complaint relates to Ramaphosa’s alleged conduct in respect of allegations of criminal activities at Phala Phala farm.

Last week, former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa over the money allegedly stolen by Namibians who conspired with the President’s domestic worker two years ago.

In the statement, Mkhwebane says, “The Public Protector gets a lot of unfair criticism when it comes to investigations conducted in terms of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act (EMEA), with some media organisations and politicians often accusing the office of “targeting” certain Members of the Executive and getting involved in party politics.”

Public Protector confirms receipt of a complaint against the President and clarifies the office’s powers under the Executive Members’ Ethics Act pic.twitter.com/VEhobQFagC — Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) June 8, 2022

On Tuesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema claimed there is more evidence related to money laundering and racketeering allegations against Ramaphosa.

The EFF has released a video of two men who broke into the President’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, where millions of dollars were allegedly stolen.

Addressing the media in Braamfontein, Malema said there is evidence of more money being counted on a plane.

“There is more [evidence] where money is [being] counted in the plane. Money in [US] dollars with faces of people [visible] counted in the plane. Let them continue … there is more that these people have been doing in this country … bringing money illegally [and] not being held accountable,” adds Malema.

