Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has described her suspension as a “shocking” experience for her and her legal team, claiming that she learned about it from the news and social media.

Mkhwebane was placed on suspension last week by the President, who stated that she would remain suspended until the Section 194 process to investigate her fitness to hold office was completed and the matter considered by the National Assembly.

Mkhwebane describes how she heard about her suspension. “I was at home from the office, I also received a message from one of the journalists requesting me to share the suspension letter. And when I opened the news and Twitter, I saw the news that I was suspended. Indeed, it was a shock. Worse because I expected them to respond to my legal team.”

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane reflects on her suspension: