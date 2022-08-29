Members of the African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association (AUBBTA) have called on the Public Protector’s office to intervene in its members’ concerns. They staged a protest outside the Public Protector’s offices in Pretoria.

The association’s members are demanding an end to the growing number of illegal bus ranks in the Johannesburg CBD.

They also want the possible laying of criminal charges against illegal operators.

The group has accused the illegal bus operators of being responsible for stealing PRASA rail equipment, Eskom copper cables, cellphone tower batteries, the illegal transportation of illicit tobacco and trading in explosives used to commit cash-in-transit heists.

The group’s chairperson Phumudzi Mokhwathi says the Public Protector has 14 working in which to address their demands or face further protests.

“We believe as the Public Protector protects the public, they’re going to help us and we also require them to stop [Transport Minister] Fikile Mbalula with immediate effect. And they must stop the CBSTR with immediate effect. So that when they’re doing the investigations they must not interrupt with of the Department of Transport officials.”

The office of the Public Protector has acknowledged receiving a memorandum of demands from AUBBTA members.

“So basically, what is going to happen is that the complaint will be subjected to our standard assessment process. In terms of which we register all coming complaints. We assign unique reference number to each of the files emanating from the new complaints and then we submit that file to an assessment panel that will look into it and see if we’ve jurisdiction over that matter. And whatever the outcome will determine what happens next,” says spokesperson for the Public Protector’s Office Oupa Segalwe.