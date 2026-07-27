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Public Interest SA seeks to join PIC CEO suspension court case

Benches inside the court room.
  • [FILE] Benches inside the court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Nothando Magudulela

Civil society group Public Interest SA has filed an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria, seeking to join legal proceedings surrounding the suspension of Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Patrick Dlamini.

Dlamini was placed on precautionary suspension earlier this month following allegations contained in a whistleblower report.

He is challenging the decision in court on Tuesday, arguing that the PIC board failed to apply its mind properly.

Public Interest SA Chairperson Tebogo Khaas says they are applying to enter the matter as a friend of the court.

“Tomorrow, the suspended CEO of the PIC will approach the court seeking to be reinstated to his position, in circumstances where there is no board to present its views before the court. There is also no representation from the GEPF, one of the principal stakeholders in the PIC, given that the PIC invests 70% of the Government Employees Pension Fund’s assets. Our application is to be admitted as amicus curiae in the matter.”

Godongwana’s PIC board shake-up underway

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