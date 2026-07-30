Public Interest SA demands apology from Kubayi, NDPP

Public Interest South Africa says the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Andy Mothibi and the Minister of Justice, Mmamoloko Kubayi, owe South Africa an apology.

This is as the two institutions are expected to brief the media at the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) headquarters in Pretoria on the latest developments at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Andy Mothibi, will host a media briefing about leadership developments in the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.#SABCNews pic.twitter.com/QFK5bVS6gh — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) July 30, 2026

The briefing follows the testimony of former IDAC Head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, at the Madlanga Commission and her subsequent resignation earlier this week.

In a statement, the department and the NPA stated that the briefing would provide clarity on the processes underway to address the leadership vacancy, as well as reaffirm their commitment to maintaining the operational effectiveness of IDAC, while ensuring institutional stability and reinforcing public confidence in the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Public Interest SA Chairperson, Tebogo Khaas, says they are expecting an apology.

“The first words I would wish they would say are to say, South Africa, we are sorry. We let you down, not us individually but as institutions that are meant to serve you. We have really fallen short of our own expectations, but having said that, it is the deeds that matter, the actions that matter. So there’s a lot that they need to do to reassure society, to say they’ve handled the mess and not only selling lies to South Africans. They need to map out a plan on how they will handle such matters moving forward.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission | Reviewing former IDAC Head Adv Johnson’s testimony