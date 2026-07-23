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Public Interest SA calls for IDAC head Andrea Johnson’s suspension

Investigating Directorate against Corruption (IDAC) Head Adv Andrea Johnson testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee at Parliament on November 6, 2025.
  • Investigating Directorate against Corruption (IDAC) Head Adv Andrea Johnson testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee at Parliament on November 6, 2025.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Public Interest SA has called for the immediate suspension of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Head Advocate Andrea Johnson, saying her continued leadership of the unit poses a risk to the integrity of the criminal justice system.

The organisation has also lodged a formal complaint with the Legal Practice Council, seeking a disciplinary investigation into Johnson’s conduct following her testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Public Interest SA says the concessions made by Johnson during her testimony before the commission raise serious concerns about her fitness to continue serving as both a legal practitioner and head of IDAC.

Madlanga Commission | IDAC head grilled on testimony contradictions: 

 

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