Some members of the public in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, say despite the US Embassy’s terror attack warning, they have continued what they usually do.

The US, UK, France, Canada and Australia have issued travel advisories to South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the US Embassy’s warning as unfortunate. This after the embassy issued the warning without first discussing it with South African authorities.

A member of the public has called on ministers in the security cluster to take charge.

“Remember South Africa has got a Defence Minister, Mama Thandi Modise, we’ve got the Police Minister Bheki Cele. They are the ones who must take responsibility for this thing. I’m here for business and I can’t just run away. Everybody knows in Africa and South Africa that Sandton is the place where we can make your business, so that we can move quickly.”

Business as usual in Sandton amid security threat warning:

On Thursday, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) called on the public not to panic, but remain vigilant, amid US warnings of a possible terror attack in Sandton.

This follows a decision in March by the US Treasury to sanction four ISIS and ISIS-Mozambique financial facilitators in the country.

The US Embassy statement in Pretoria said they have no additional information regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack on Saturday.

The US government in March designated the four alleged financial facilitators in South Africa under a 2001 Executive Order that seeks to impede terrorist funding.

The Presidency says threats to the country are continuously assessed and being acted upon to ensure citizens’ safety.

The South African State Security Agency is following up on the warning.

Researcher at the ISS Martin Ewi says, “It does not call for any panic. It is merely to advise citizens to be extra cautious, to have situational awareness wherever they are and they have given some tips in terms of where not to go. They have warned not to go to large gatherings and don’t be in Sandton.”