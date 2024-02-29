We won’t allow anyone to tarnish our work: Dept of Public Enterprises

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Department of Public Enterprises has released a statement on the SAA matter saying it will not allow anyone to besmirch its work and falsely imply there’s any attempt by the department not to be transparent about any issue involving public trust.

The Auditor General earlier raised concern with the Public Enterprises Committee that she had not received the report on the revised valuation of SAA’s assets.

AG Tsakani Maluleke, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before the committee on the airliner’s financial results and the SAA Takatso deal.

Public Enterprises says prior to the meeting, the department made a request to the chairperson to assist the process by allowing for the meeting with the committee to be held in camera.

Committee Chairperson Khaya Magaxa would not disclose what happened in their meeting with Gordhan.

The airline suffered R23 billion losses between 2018 to 2022. The period also saw SAA’s assets plummet, but it appears the office of the AG is not aware.

Yesterday, the committee asked the media and public to excuse themselves upon Gordhan’s request that the sittings on his presentation be held in camera.

Parliamentary committee meetings are public and can only be closed with prior approval from the house chairperson of committee.

Gordhan reportedly also wanted MPs to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Magaxa refused, saying it would be illegal since Parliament has to conduct oversight over government departments.

When asked for input by the SABC, Magaxa, said in a message, that the meeting is adjourned till next week Wednesday to finalise the matter, and there are no further comments.

The committee is expected to deliberate on whether the documents on the SAA, Takatso deal can be made available to the public.