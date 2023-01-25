Government has urged people to take extra caution as the heatwave persists in certain parts of the country.

This comes after the death of eight people from heat stroke in Kakamas, in the Northern Cape.

Government Communication Information System (GCIS) Acting Director General, Michael Currin, says government is extremely sad to hear about the deaths.

“We are concerned about the impact of the hot weather parts of South Africa have been experiencing. We are extremely sad to hear about the passing of eight people that have died of heat stroke in the Northern Cape after a heatwave hit the province over the week. Government sends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

Currin says people must ensure they drink enough water.

“Residents must drink water and wear light clothing. If you are working in direct sunlight take regular breaks to avoid exhaustion. In particular, residents of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are urged to take precautions against heat-related health complications as temperatures are expected to soar today, as per weather warnings.”

VIDEO: Extreme heat in the Northern Cape leads to deaths:

