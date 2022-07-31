African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the close of the party’s policy conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, that both the public and private sector have important roles to play in the development of the state.

Closing remarks by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa:

The ANC President also said the party had focused on a just energy transition from coal to renewable energy.

These and other policy proposals will be put to the party’s conference in December for adoption.

South Africans go to the polls in national elections in 2024 with some polls suggesting the ANC will dip below 50 percent.

Ramaphosa has told the around 1 500 ANC delegates that SOEs, which have been a major drain on the fiscus, must be restructured.

Step aside rule

The conference has again endorsed the contentious step aside rule that the party passed at the 2017 National Conference.

The resolution that was streamlined after 2017 by the NEC into a set of guidelines calls on members charged with impropriety to step aside from their positions.

The guidelines have met with push-back in recent weeks from provinces such at KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga who have called for its scrapping, with Limpopo saying they need to be reviewed.

Ramaphosa closed the Nasrec meeting and addressed a range of policy decisions which are to be refined and put to the December ANC conference.

“The overwhelming view of the policy conference is the retention of the step aside provisions to enhance the integrity of the movement and its leadership. Conference also noted that there are strong concerns on the perceived lack of consistency in the application and implementation of this policy conference agreed that there must receive urgent attention so that the application of the guidelines is impartial, fair and consistent.”