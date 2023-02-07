The Gauteng Education Department says it will send psychologists to two schools marred by violence in the East and West Rand.

A man was shot dead at Kagiso Secondary School when he attacked a teacher on Friday.

In the East Rand, three men have appeared in court for the fatal stabbing of a grade 10 learner at Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan.

The case was postponed to next week Wednesday.

Department Spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “Geluksdal we started this morning. Because schools were disrupted in the area, we could not manage that process. Our professionals will be back again tomorrow to provide that counselling. In Kagiso that process started in the morning. They started with the learners and educators as well. Wellness program was there to attend to them.”

The department has also raised concern over the spate of violent attacks and has since committed to beefing up security.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane condemns violence in Gauteng schools: