Psycho-social support unit dispatched to Primrose Primary School

The Gauteng Education Department says it will dispatch its psycho-social support unit to the Primrose Primary School in Germiston, east of Johannesburg on Monday.

This after a 13-year-old teenager allegedly shot and wounded the 51-year-old principal. The principal has been admitted to hospital and the teenager is in custody following the incident which happened yesterday.

Reports say the principal asked the boy to take out his workbooks and study when he allegedly fired a shot at him.

Police say that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The teenager will appear in a local magistrate’s court soon.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says, “Our Psycho Support team will be visiting the school to provide necessary support first thing on Monday. Employee wellness will also assist the principal and employees at the school. The MEC has indicated that he is taken aback by the nature of the incident.”

