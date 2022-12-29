After a long hiatus due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, PSL teams will return to action this weekend.

Reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns will host Orlando Pirates in a blockbuster DSTV Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on Friday.

Sundowns’ technical team attended the World Cup and will be looking to implement what they have learnt at the global showpiece.

PSL teams will return to action almost two months after the league was suspended. The Sundowns technical team had an opportunity to watch some of the games at the World Cup and will be hoping it benefits the team.

“The level of football at the World Cup being the highest, there are a lot of takeouts that are of keen interest to us. We also had assignments for the players so we try to learn them together. There are certain things that we need to put in our play,” says Sundowns Coach, Rhulani Mokwena.

The log leaders will also be looking to beat Pirates and consolidate their position on top of the log. The Brazilians are five points clear of second-placed Richards Bay with a game in hand.

“It’s always a tough fixture But an entertaining one also. We always love playing these games it’s also good for the fans because of the rivalry,” explains Sundowns defender Grant Kekana.

“We want to win the game, we need to improve from our previous game and we know it’s going to be a difficult game. But we are ready for the fight as a team,” says Themba Zwane, Sundowns midfielder.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy will be hoping their recent visit to Europe will change their fortunes for the better in the second half of the season. The Rockets went to Antalya in Turkey for three weeks and played in four international club friendlies, where they drew twice and lost twice.

TS Galaxy, who beat Sundowns in the league, are in 12th position on the log, with 13 points and will be looking for consistency but it’s not easy.

“I will not only say lack of consistency, give credit to other teams it’s not just Sundowns yes we won the game but the league has other teams that are quality. It’s not easy on paper. It’s easy when you beat Sundowns that you must beat Arrows and Chippa,” says TS Galaxy coach, Sead Ramovic.

TS Galaxy will visit Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala stadium on Friday.