The PSL Promotion/relegation play-offs are still hanging in balance after the University of Pretoria and Swallows FC played to a goalless draw at the Tuks stadium in Pretoria this afternoon. Both teams have accumulated four points, but Tuks are leading the log on goal difference.

Tuks almost opened the scoring within first two minutes, but Thabang Sibanyoni’s header went over the bar. Tuks defender Oupa Moeketsi then almost gifted Swallows’ striker Ruzaig Gamildien a goal, but the defender was relieved to see the ball going wide for a corner kick.

Sibanyoni was a menace in the Swallows defence, and his long range shot almost troubled the goalkeeper Jody February in the 22nd minute. The wasteful Sibanyoni was again in the thick of things, but this time he ballooned his effort over the bar in the 32nd minute.

Kagiso Malinga should have scored for the visitors just after half time, but was too casual with his attempt.Malinga was again called into action few minutes later, but his header was off target in the 52nd minute.

The PSL outfit was dominating the second half, but Dillon Solomons was denied by the Tuks goalkeeper with just more than 30 minutes remaining. Malinga was a constant threat to the Amatuks defence, but his tame header was well saved by the shot-stopper in the 64th minute..

Kamohelo Mahlatsi missed another glorious opportunity, when he delayed to shoot less than 10 minutes later. Tuks didn’t create a lot of opportunities in the second half, but the one they had, was spurned just 10 minutes from time.

Swallows almost scored two goals in injury time, first Keletso Makgalwa was denied by the upright. A few seconds later, Solomons’ effort was blocked by the Tuks defence and the match ended goalless.

Tuks will host bottom placed Cape Town All Stars on Wednesday, while Swallows will be away to Stars on Saturday. Stars are still without a point having lost their two matches. Reported by Vincent Sitsula.