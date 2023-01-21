Social media platforms are abuzz with messages of condolences following the death of renowned assistant referee, Moeketsi “Max” Molelekoa.

He died in a collision between his car and a bus in his hometown of Botshabelo in the Free State on Saturday morning. Molelekoa was 31.

The PSL will observe a moment of silence in his honour ahead of this weekend’s DStv Premiership, DStv Diski Challenge, and Motsepe Foundation Championship fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully. pic.twitter.com/u90wFE2Zkj — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 21, 2023

The Premier Soccer League has announced that a moment of silence will be observed ahead of this weekend’s DStv Premiership, DStv Diski Challenge, and Motsepe Foundation Championship fixtures, in honour of Molelekoa.

He cut his teeth in refereeing at a local football league before he was promoted to SAB and ABC Motsepe Leagues, and later the Premier Soccer League in 2014.

Molelekoa’s first international match was the African Cup of Nations qualifier between Zambia and Algeria in March 2021.

The PSL is saddened by the passing of match official, Moeketsi Molelekoa. The League sends heartfelt condolences to the Molelekoa family, SAFA, and the football fraternity at large. pic.twitter.com/Csm8EY9Ons — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 21, 2023