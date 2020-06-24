The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been given the green light to return to full training and play.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has approved the PSL’s plans and safety regulations which include testing as well as training and playing in a safe, sanitised environment.

A date for the resumption of the 2019/2020 season is now in the hands of the PSL.

This announcement comes amidst a number of players and officials at Absa Premiership clubs having tested positive for COVID-19.

Two players from Kaizer Chiefs who were among those tested last Friday.

Three officials at Stellenbosch FC have also tested positive for the virus.

Click on the audio below to listen to the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture spokesperson, Masechaba Khumalo: