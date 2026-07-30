PSL celebrates 30-year milestone

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) in its current form was incepted in the 1996/97 season. The league initially started with 18 teams but evolved to a 16-team format in the 2002-03 season to become one of the richest leagues on the continent.

The league has grown exponentially over the years to become the league of choice for most foreign-based players on the continent, followed by Egypt and Morocco.

Bafana Bafana have been punching above their weight in international competitions with mostly locally based players. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the league had the most representation of the locally based players and the league’s executive member Stan Matthews is proud of that.

“We are very proud of how Bafana Bafana did at the AFCON and at the World Cup itself and that we are the most locally represented brand in global football, there is no other team that had as many home grown players that came from the Betway Premiership,” says Matthews.

Matthews added that the competitiveness of the league has also provided the platform for Mamelodi Sundowns to become one of the best teams on the continent.

The African champions lost their league title to Orlando Pirates in a closely contested race last season.

“Who could have asked for a better season than last season, Pirates who have been knocking in the door for so many years trying to topple this giant of Sundowns who we can all be proud of. Continentally the league is a foundation for Sundowns to go and launch their campaign in Africa and they wouldn’t be such a powerhouse if they didn’t have such a healthy local competition to trade blows with the likes of Chiefs and Pirates,” Matthews explains.

The league has also in recent times exported the best coaches to the continent such as Pitso Mosimane, Rhulani Mokwena, Steve Barker and Manqoba Mnqgithi.

“Absolute credit to platform the league provides for coaches, Rhulani Mokwena was here in the PSL and he has gone on to represent us in Algeria, Libya and Egypt, Pitso has done well on the continent, Steve Barker is setting standards in East Africa and winning trophies,” says Matthews.

The Betway Premiership 2026/27 kicks off on Saturday with another window of opportunity.