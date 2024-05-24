PSL announces nominees for 2023-24 PSL Awards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the nominees for the 2023-24 PSL Awards.

The Mamelodi Sundowns duo Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams have been nominated for the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season Award.

Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners is also in contention for the PSL Footballer of the Season Award as determined by the 16 Premier Division coaches.

The Bafana Bafana captain and Sundown’s goalkeeper, Williams, also got a nomination for the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season category alongside Rayners the dynamic Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder, Patrick Maswanganyi.

In the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season Category, Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker faces off against Rhulani Mokwena of Mamelodi Sundowns and Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers’ trio of Sipho Chaine, Zakhele Lepasa and Maswanganyi are nominated for the MTN8 Last Man Standing.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch’s trio of Thabo Moloisane, Devin Titus, and Rayners earned nominations for the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament category.

For the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament category, Pirates’ striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and Maswanganyi got the nod together with Rayners of Stellies.