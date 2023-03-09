Paris St Germain (PSG) blamed themselves for missing early chances as they lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday and crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Coach Christophe Galtier’s star-studded team that includes striker Kylian Mbappe and world champion Lionel Messi failed to score against Bayern over two legs, losing 3-0 on aggregate and seeing their hopes of clinching Europe’s top club trophy disappear for another year.

Galtier said: “I don’t know if it’s a lesson to be learned, but there’s a lot of frustration. If we’d scored first, it would have been different, but we didn’t.”

“We conceded what was a really stupid first goal at this level. Yes, there was pressure from Bayern, but sometimes you mustn’t be ashamed to play it long to get over the pressing,” Galtier added.

PSG made a strong start and France forward Mbappe had an early opportunity before Messi went close with a double chance of his own in the 25th minute.

Instead, it was Bayern who opened the scoring when Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting tapped-in in the 61st minute before a late second goal from Serge Gnabry sealed their win.