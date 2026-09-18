PSC’s Somadoda Fikeni to take the stand at Madlanga Commission

Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Friday.

Fikeni is expected to testify about the role of the PSC in promoting ethical and accountable governance within the public service, as the commission continues its investigation into alleged criminality and interference within law enforcement agencies.

He is expected to speak about the responsibilities of public servants when faced with improper instructions, as well as the importance of accountability and professional ethics within government institutions.

His evidence could also touch on political and administrative interference, appointments, and the influence of personal or professional networks within the public service.

The Madlanga Commission has previously heard that the PSC found the appointment of Crime Intelligence Head General Dumisani Khumalo to be lawful.

-Reporting by Sibahle Motha