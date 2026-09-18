PSC’s Fikeni highlights existence of policies but failure to execute

Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Professor Somadoda Fikeni, says the political economy of inefficiency can be attributed to an apparent willingness to support reform, while practical obstacles and vested interests prevent meaningful change.

Fikeni is testifying at the Madlanga Commission about the role of the PSC in promoting ethical and accountable governance within the public service.

He says the political economy of inefficiency is reflected in persistent delays, weak accountability mechanisms, leadership instability and poor coordination across institutions.

Fikeni has further said the challenge is not a shortage of policies or legislation, but the failure to translate them into effective implementation and service delivery.

“In fact, when I talk of the political economy of inefficiency, the unwillingness to implement but the presentation of a facade that we want to implement is exactly at the core of that political economy of inefficiency,” adds Fikeni.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Public Service Commission Chairperson Prof Somadoda Fikeni says vetting processes in South Africa are often not taken seriously and fall short of the rigorous standards applied in many other countries. pic.twitter.com/bv1BdsmWEH — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 18, 2026

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Public Service Commission Chairperson Prof Somadoda Fikeni says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the new Public Service Commission Act into law on 16 September marks a milestone nearly 19 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/ayVq8WHxap — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 18, 2026

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