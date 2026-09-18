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PSC’s Fikeni highlights existence of policies but failure to execute

  • Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Professor Somadoda Fikeni
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Professor Somadoda Fikeni, says the political economy of inefficiency can be attributed to an apparent willingness to support reform, while practical obstacles and vested interests prevent meaningful change.

Fikeni is testifying at the Madlanga Commission about the role of the PSC in promoting ethical and accountable governance within the public service.

He says the political economy of inefficiency is reflected in persistent delays, weak accountability mechanisms, leadership instability and poor coordination across institutions.

Fikeni has further said the challenge is not a shortage of policies or legislation, but the failure to translate them into effective implementation and service delivery.

“In fact, when I talk of the political economy of inefficiency, the unwillingness to implement but the presentation of a facade that we want to implement is exactly at the core of that political economy of inefficiency,” adds Fikeni.

LIVE STREAM | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 176:

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