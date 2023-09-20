PSC urges Cabinet to serve South Africans with diligence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has urged the new cabinet to be ethical and display professionalism when serving South Africans.

The Commission briefed the media in Pretoria on Monday on a variety of public service issues including the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU).

Commissioner Anele Gxoyiya says loyalty and support of the government of the day and professionalisation of the state are key to building an effective public service.

“The following characteristics should resonate with the public service during the new area -unwavering commitment to uphold the highest standard of integrity and professionalism with zero tolerance policy towards corruption and malfeasance. Civil servants are reminded to serve the people, with honesty, diligence and humility. Transparency and accountability y must be embedded in the fabric of the government operations,” he said.

The GNU is expected to hold a cabinet lekgotla this coming week.